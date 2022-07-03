Capital City Baseball Association 11- and 12-year-old Little League All-Stars are, from left in front, Tony Klemann, Will Eilers, Landry Van Roekel, Jeff Kirschenman and Matt Mosteller; middle, Alec Eilers, Maddox Dokken, Brecken Fuhrman, Tucker Swenson and Kaden Goodlander; and in back, Josh Luidahl, Porter Hunsley, Jace Hand and Hayden Northrup.
All-Stars baseball players dream about making it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Kirk Van Roekel, president of Capital City Baseball Association, has his own dreams — for Pierre to host a playoff game that could possibly get a team to the World Series.
It's happening for the first time in Pierre on July 8-10, when the 11- and 12-year-old Little League All-Stars host the Little League East River Sub-District games at Griffin Park. The tournament is free for spectators.
"I love the game of baseball and if you're anyone who likes to watch baseball games, the talent on that field will be fun to watch," Van Roekel said. "It's a first-class endeavor."
Pierre, Huron, Sioux Falls and Brandon will vie for the title, with two of the teams advancing to the state tournament in Rapid City. The state winner then advances to the Little League Midwest Regionals in Indiana before going to Williamsport.
The double-elimination tournament in Pierre will open at 3:30 p.m. on Friday with American Legion Post 8 presenting the colors and South Dakota's U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
The 4 p.m. opening game will pit Pierre against Huron and a second game will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Sioux Falls and Brandon.
For Saturday, games are scheduled for 1 and 3:30 p.m. and the final game will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Preparing for the tournament started 7 years ago, Van Roekel said. Before hosting the tournament, the field had to be brought up to league standards.
The Business Improvement District No. 1 provided the association with a $35,000 grant, PEDCO Chief Operations Officer Jim Protexter said. The Pierre Economic Development Corporation oversees development in Pierre and Hughes County.
Capital City Baseball Association provided a $35,000 match and the City of Pierre donated labor valued at $36,570 for the $106,000 project.
The money allocated by District No. 1 came from the 2 percent bed tax levied on hotel guests in Pierre.
"We hope to put on a good show with good attendance," Van Roekel said. "In the future, we want Pierre to be the obvious choice to host the state finals.
The 11- and 12-year-old All-Stars include Tony Klemann, Will Eilers, Landry Van Roekel, Jeff Kirschenman, Matt Mosteller, Alec Eilers, Maddox Dokken, Brecken Fuhrman, Tucker Swenson, Kaden Goodlander, Josh Luidahl, Porter Hunsley, Jace Hand and Hayden Northrup.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
