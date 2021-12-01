Purchase Access

The Class A All-State Volleyball Team was released on Wednesday afternoon. The team was voted on by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association.

The Class A champion Sioux Falls Christian Chargers and runner-up Garretson Blue Dragons led the way with three nominations each. Rapid City Christian and Dakota Valley each had two nominations. Winner, Madison, Elkton-Lake Benton, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, Hill City, Wagner, Parker and Belle Fourche each had one nomination.

Winner senior Ellie Brozik was a three-time nominee. She ended her senior season with 405 kills, 89 aces and 329 digs. Rapid City Christian junior Olivia Kieffer and Parker senior Brooke Berens are two-time nominees.

