Sioux Falls Christian senior Sydney Tims goes for a kill during a match against Parkston in the Class A State Volleyball Tournament. Tims was named to the Class A All-State Volleyball Team after having 306 kills and 97 blocks this season.
Hill City senior Abby Siemonsma waves to the crowd during introductions before a match against Elkton-Lake Benton at the Class A State Volleyball Tournament. Siemonsma was named to the Class A All-State Second Team after getting 782 assists and 281 digs this season.
Wagner junior Emma Yost goes for a kill during a match against Sioux Falls Christian at the Class A State Volleyball Tournament. Yost was named to the Class A All-State Second Team after getting 346 kills and 474 digs this season.
Dakota Valley junior Jorja Van Den Hul goes for a kill against Hamlin in the Class A State Volleyball Tournament. Van Den Hul was named to the Class A All-State Volleyball Second Team after getting 356 kils, 68 aces and 67 blocks this season.
The Class A All-State Volleyball Team was released on Wednesday afternoon. The team was voted on by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association.
The Class A champion Sioux Falls Christian Chargers and runner-up Garretson Blue Dragons led the way with three nominations each. Rapid City Christian and Dakota Valley each had two nominations. Winner, Madison, Elkton-Lake Benton, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, Hill City, Wagner, Parker and Belle Fourche each had one nomination.
Winner senior Ellie Brozik was a three-time nominee. She ended her senior season with 405 kills, 89 aces and 329 digs. Rapid City Christian junior Olivia Kieffer and Parker senior Brooke Berens are two-time nominees.
