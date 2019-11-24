Three State Volleyball champions were crowned on Saturday at the State Volleyball Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
In the Class B Tournament, the Northwestern Wildcats defeat the Faulkton Area Trojans, 3-0. Set scores were 25-21, 25-17, and 25-13. This was Northwestern’s third Class B Champions in four years, and their fourth this decade.
In the Class A Tournament, the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers defeated the Dakota Valley Panthers, 3-2. Set scores were 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 22-25, and 15-11. The Chargers have won three Class A Championships in a row, and eight Class A Championships since 2010.
The Watertown Arrows won the Class AA Tournament after defeating the O’Gorman Lady Knights, 3-0. Set scores were 25-21, 25-23, and 25-16. Saturday’s win was the first Class AA Championship victory for the Arrows since 1997.
Full State Volleyball Tournament Placing Results
Class AA Tournament
Seventh Place - No. 9 Harrisburg def. No. 6 Sioux Falls Lincoln, 3-2 (17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13)
Fifth Place - No. 4 Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. No. 7 Rapid City Stevens, 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-10)
Third Place - No. 3 Huron def. No. 5 Sioux Falls Washington, 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 30-28, 15-11)
Championship - No. 1 Watertown def. No. 2 O’Gorman, 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-16)
Class A Tournament
Seventh Place - No. 8 Elk Point-Jefferson def. No. 6 Groton Area, 3-2 (24-26, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22, 15-13)
Fifth Place - No. 7 Madison def. No. 4 Winner, 3-2 (20-25, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16, 15-12)
Third Place - No. 1 Miller def. No. 3 McCook Central/Montrose, 3-2 (25-20, 23-25, 28-26, 22-25, 15-4)
Championship - No. 5 Sioux Falls Christian def. No. 2 Dakota Valley, 3-2 (25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 22-25, 15-11)
Class B Tournament
Seventh Place - No. 3 Ethan def. No. 8 Bridgewater-Emery, 3-2 (22-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-10)
Fifth Place - No. 2 Chester Area def. No. 4 Faith, 3-1 (25-20, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20)
Third Place - No. 5 Warner def. No. 6 Burke, 3-1 (25-27, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20)
Championship - No. 1 Northwestern def. No. 7 Faulkton Area, 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-13)
