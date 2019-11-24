Watertown Arrows
Buy Now

The Watertown Arrows celebrate a point during this weekend's Class AA State Volleyball Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.

 Courtesy South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Three State Volleyball champions were crowned on Saturday at the State Volleyball Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.

In the Class B Tournament, the Northwestern Wildcats defeat the Faulkton Area Trojans, 3-0. Set scores were 25-21, 25-17, and 25-13. This was Northwestern’s third Class B Champions in four years, and their fourth this decade.

In the Class A Tournament, the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers defeated the Dakota Valley Panthers, 3-2. Set scores were 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 22-25, and 15-11. The Chargers have won three Class A Championships in a row, and eight Class A Championships since 2010.

The Watertown Arrows won the Class AA Tournament after defeating the O’Gorman Lady Knights, 3-0. Set scores were 25-21, 25-23, and 25-16. Saturday’s win was the first Class AA Championship victory for the Arrows since 1997.

Full State Volleyball Tournament Placing Results

Class AA Tournament

Seventh Place - No. 9 Harrisburg def. No. 6 Sioux Falls Lincoln, 3-2 (17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13)

Fifth Place - No. 4 Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. No. 7 Rapid City Stevens, 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-10)

Third Place - No. 3 Huron def. No. 5 Sioux Falls Washington, 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 30-28, 15-11)

Championship - No. 1 Watertown def. No. 2 O’Gorman, 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-16)

Class A Tournament

Seventh Place - No. 8 Elk Point-Jefferson def. No. 6 Groton Area, 3-2 (24-26, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22, 15-13)

Fifth Place - No. 7 Madison def. No. 4 Winner, 3-2 (20-25, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16, 15-12)

Third Place - No. 1 Miller def. No. 3 McCook Central/Montrose, 3-2 (25-20, 23-25, 28-26, 22-25, 15-4)

Championship - No. 5 Sioux Falls Christian def. No. 2 Dakota Valley, 3-2 (25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 22-25, 15-11)

Class B Tournament

Seventh Place - No. 3 Ethan def. No. 8 Bridgewater-Emery, 3-2 (22-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-10)

Fifth Place - No. 2 Chester Area def. No. 4 Faith, 3-1 (25-20, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20)

Third Place - No. 5 Warner def. No. 6 Burke, 3-1 (25-27, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20)

Championship - No. 1 Northwestern def. No. 7 Faulkton Area, 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-13)

Tags

Load comments