PIERRE — The state’s high school athletic directors will discuss a possible change in football classifications and the soccer season when they meet in late March.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors found out about the proposed changes Wednesday as they reviewed a report for the football advisory committee.
At its last meeting, the football advisory committee voted unanimously to propose changing to five football classifications, down from seven. According to the committee report, there have been multiple schools asking for some sort of change in the classification structure.
The proposal calls for:
Class 11AA — to include the nine largest schools by male-only average daily membership and Sioux Falls O’Gorman. O’Gorman was included because it always goes up a division to compete with the largest schools. Teams in this class would play a nine game schedule and have an eight team postseason.
Class 11A — to include the next 16 largest schools by male-only ADM. Teams in this class would play a nine game schedule and have an eight team postseason.
Class 11B — to include all remaining remaining schools with 56.001 male-only ADM and greater. Teams in this division would play an eight game schedule and have a 16 team postseason.
Class 9A — to include the top half of all nine-man teams by male-only ADM. Teams in this division would play an eight game schedule and have a 16 team postseason.
Class 9B — to include the bottom half of all nine-man teams by male-only ADM. Teams in this division would play an eight game schedule and have a 16 team postseason.
Currently there are seven divisions, four for 11-man football and three for nine-man football.
The change must be approved by the athletic directors and then by the SDHSAA board. It would take effect in the 2021 fall season.
Athletic directors will also consider a proposal from the soccer advisory committee that calls for changing the sport from a fall activity to a spring activity.
SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said with football and volleyball in the fall, some schools have a tough time fielding soccer teams.
“A spring season, potentially allows those athletes to participate,” Krogstrand said.
