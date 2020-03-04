The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team hosted the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders in a Region 2B Tournament game at the gym in Onida on Tuesday night.

The Chargers opened up the game by getting out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 25-11 at halftime, and 44-18 after three quarters. The closest the Crusaders came to outscoring the Chargers was in the fourth quarter. The Chargers outscored them 14-12 to clinch a 58-30 victory.

The Chargers were led by junior forward Rafe Wientjes, who had 15 points. Senior guard Nick Wittler had 13 points, while senior center Jett Lamb had nine points.

The Crusaders were led by senior guard EJ Big Eagle, who had 10 points. Senior forward Jade Burma and freshman guard Nolan Triebwasser each had eight points.

The Crusaders made five of their six free throw attempts, while the Chargers made eight of their 16 free throw attempts. The Chargers had nine turnovers, while the Crusaders had 16 turnovers.

The Crusaders end the season with a 7-15 record. The Chargers (18-2, no. 1 in Region 2B) will play the Potter County Battlers (12-9, no. 4 in Region 2B) in a Region 2B Tournament game at the gym in Onida on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Chargers have won six straight games. They defeated the Battlers 64-57 in overtime in Gettysburg on Feb. 7. The winner of Friday’s game will play in next week’s Class B SoDak16.

