Jill Hofer
Junior forward Jill Hofer, seen here in action against the Miller Rustlers, had 13 points against the Timber Lake Panthers in Tuesday’s game in Timber Lake.

 Courtesy LaJena Gruis

The Sully Buttes Chargers boys and girls basketball teams took to the road on Tuesday night to take on the Timber Lake Panthers in Timber Lake. These two games were the first home games for the Panthers.

The Chargers girls defeated the Panthers 61-56 after a strong second half. They were led by senior guard Kendra Kleven who had 19 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Freshman guard Allyson Wittler had 18 points, eight of which came from the free throw line. Junior forward Jill Hofer scored ten of her 13 points in the second half. Stats for the Panthers were not provided.

It took overtime, but the Chargers boys came away with a 51-47 victory. Senior center Jett Lamb had 17 points. Senior guard Nick Wittler had just 12 points, which is below what he usually scores. He had just two points going into the fourth quarter. Senior guard Grant Johnson added 11 points. No stats were provided for the Panthers.

The Chargers girls improve to 4-4, while the Chargers boys improve to 7-1. The Chargers girls will next play against the winless Stanley County Lady Buffaloes (0-1) on Thursday night in Onida. Games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Chargers boys will play against the Stanley County Buffaloes (6-5) at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday night. Games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

