The Sully Buttes Chargers boys and girls basketball teams competed against the Miller Rustlers in a boys/girls doubleheader in Onida on Thursday.
The Rustlers girls team defeated the Chargers 52-39. The experienced Rustlers were led by senior forward Kadye Fernholz, who had a game high 15 points. Senior guard VonnaGail Schlecter had 12 points. The Chargers were led by freshman guard Allyson Wittler, who had 15 points.
The Chargers boys responded by beating the Rustlers 65-41. They were led by senior guard Nick Wittler, who had 26 points and five steals. Senior center Jett Lamb had 17 points and 13 rebounds, while senior guard Grant Johnson had 13 points. No stats for the Rustlers were provided.
The Chargers boys improve to 6-1, while the Chargers girls fall to 3-4. The Chargers will play the Timber Lake Panthers in a boys/girls doubleheader in Timber Lake on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. CT. The Panthers girls are 2-2, while the Panthers boys are 5-2. The game between the Panthers boys and Chargers boys is a rematch from last season’s Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament.
