The Sully Buttes Chargers basketball teams played the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers in a doubleheader in Aberdeen on Monday. The Cavaliers were able to win both games.
The girls varsity game saw the Cavaliers lead 18-5 after the first quarter. Both teams scored 13 points in the second quarter. The Cavs led 31-18 at halftime, and 44-20 after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Chargers 7-4 in the fourth quarter to win 51-24.
Senior guard Morgan Fiedler led the Cavs with 15 points. Senior guard Olivia Hanson had 12 points, while senior center Madelyn Bragg added nine points, nine rebounds and seven blocks. Junior center Lydia Hill led the Chargers with seven points.
The boys varsity game saw the Cavs lead 13-11 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 28-21 at halftime. Both teams scored five points each in the third quarter, and the Cavs led 33-26 going into the final stanza. The Cavs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Chargers 23-11 in the fourth quarter to win 56-37.
Sophomore guard Maddox Miller led the Cavs with 14 points. Senior guard Zeezrom Mounga added 13 points, while sophomore forward Keegan Stewart had 10 points. Junior guard Landon Hepker led the Chargers with 17 points.
The Chargers girls (4-1) will next see action against the Menno Wolves (1-3) on Tuesday at the Parkston Classic in Parkston. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT. The Chargers boys (0-3) will play the Parkston Trojans (4-0) in the Parkston Classic on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
