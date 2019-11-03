The Sully Buttes Chargers football team took on the Warner Monarchs in a Class 9A Quarterfinals match up in Onida on Thursday night.
The game was scoreless after the first quarter. The Chargers got on the board when Nick Wittler scored on a three yard touchdown run. The point-after conversion was no good, so the Chargers lead stood at 6-0. The Chargers used two second quarter interceptions by junior defensive back Sedric Perkins to keep their lead going into halftime.
A long touchdown run gave the Monarchs their first lead of the game midway through the third quarter. A few moments later, the Chargers answered back when Wittler ran the ball in from 12 yards out. The Monarchs tied the game up with 7:22 to go in the fourth quarter. A fumble by the Monarchs a couple of possessions later proved to be crucial. The Chargers took advantage, and drove down the field. Wittler scored from 13 yards out to give the Chargers a lead they would not relinquish. The Chargers took a chance on an onside kick, and the kick was successful as the Chargers held on to the ball. They ran the clock out on the Monarchs, winning the game 22-14.
Wittler led the way for the Chargers. He connected on eight of 14 passes for 118 yards. Wittler also ran 39 times for 197 rushing yards.
Thursday’s game was the closest game the Chargers have had all season. It was their second victory over the Monarchs, the first coming via a 42-14 score in the season opener.
The Chargers (10-0) will face what is likely their stiffest test of the season when they host the Canistota/Freeman Pride (9-1) in the Class 9A Semifinals. The Pride are the defending Class 9A champions. The Chargers and the Pride last met up in the 2015 Class 9A State Championship Game, a game the Pride won 56-8. Kickoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The winner will advance to the Class 9A State Championship Game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings next week.
