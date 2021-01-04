The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team played the tough Mobridge-Pollock Tigers in Mobridge on Saturday. The Tigers defeated the Chargers 50-47.
Both teams finished the first quarter tied 12-12. The Tigers took advantage in the second quarter by outscoring the Chargers 16-7 to take a 28-19 halftime lead. The Chargers would not go down without a fight. They outscored the Tigers 14-10 in the third quarter, and 14-12 in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t quite pull out the victory.
The game was won at the free throw line. The Tigers made 10 of 23 free throws, while the Chargers made seven of 10 free throws. No individual statistics were provided to the Capital Journal.
The Tigers (5-0) will next play the Potter County Battlers (4-0) on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Chargers (1-4) will next see action against the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (3-1) in Highmore on Thursday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.