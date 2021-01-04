Garrett Petersen

Senior guard Garrett Petersen puts up a shot during a game against the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers on Dec. 21. 

The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team played the tough Mobridge-Pollock Tigers in Mobridge on Saturday. The Tigers defeated the Chargers 50-47.

Both teams finished the first quarter tied 12-12. The Tigers took advantage in the second quarter by outscoring the Chargers 16-7 to take a 28-19 halftime lead. The Chargers would not go down without a fight. They outscored the Tigers 14-10 in the third quarter, and 14-12 in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t quite pull out the victory.

The game was won at the free throw line. The Tigers made 10 of 23 free throws, while the Chargers made seven of 10 free throws. No individual statistics were provided to the Capital Journal.

The Tigers (5-0) will next play the Potter County Battlers (4-0) on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Chargers (1-4) will next see action against the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (3-1) in Highmore on Thursday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

