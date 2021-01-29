The Sully Buttes Chargers hosted the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots in Onida on Thursday night. The Chargers came away with a 63-41 victory.
The Patriots led 12-7 after the first quarter. The Chargers responded by gaining a 27-23 lead at halftime. The Chargers outscored the Patriots 36-18 in the second half.
Senior forward Landon Hepker led the Chargers with 16 points. Senior guard Garrett Petersen had 15 points. Sophomore forward TJ Salmen led the Patriots with 13 points.
The Patriots (2-9) will next see action against the James Valley Christian Vikings (1-12) in Huron on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. The Chargers (6-7) will face the Warner Monarchs (6-2) in Onida on Saturday. Games are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. CT.
