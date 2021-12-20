Marshall Wittler
Sully Buttes' Marshall Wittler drives to the basket amidst the defense of Lyman's Jacob Sazue in a game on Dec. 14. The Chargers lost 55-24 to the Winner Warriors on Dec. 18.

 LaJena Gruis

The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team hosted the tough Winner Warriors in Onida on Saturday. The Warriors won 55-24.

The Warriors held an 8-5 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 34-10 at halftime, and 50-19 after three quarters. Both teams scored five points in the fourth quarter.

Junior guard Blake Volmer led the Warriors with 14 points. Junior center Ethan Bartels had 12 points, while freshman center Shawn Hammerbeck added 11 points.

Junior guard Landon Hepker led the Chargers with nine points. The Chargers did not score in double figures in any quarter against the Warriors.

The Warriors (4-0) will see action next Tuesday against the Bon Homme Cavaliers (1-1) in Winner. Starting time is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

The Chargers (0-2) played the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers (0-3) in Aberdeen on Monday. Starting time was scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. Monday’s game was not completed by press time.

