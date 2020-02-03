The Sully Buttes Chargers played a pair of games this past weekend on the road. They took on the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots in Tulare on Thursday, and the Warner Monarchs in Warner on Saturday.

Thursday’s game saw the Chargers come away with a 56-27 victory. They were led by senior guard Nick Wittler, who had 15 points. Senior forward Quinn Jordre had 12 points, all of which were from behind the three-point arc.

The Chargers kept up their winning ways against the Monarchs by winning 46-38. Wittler scored nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. Senior center Jett Lamb had eight points, while senior guard Grant Johnson had six points.

The Chargers (10-1) have won 10 straight games. They will see action twice this week as a part of a pair of boys/girls doubleheaders. The Chargers will face the Jones County Coyotes (6-8) on Tuesday in Onida. They will face the Potter County Battlers (8-5) in Gettysburg on Thursday. Games on both days are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.

