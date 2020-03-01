Grant Johnson
Senior guard Grant Johnson dribbles the ball down the court in a game against the Faulkton Area Trojans in Onida.

 Courtesy LaJena Gruis

The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team took on the North Central Thunder on Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams in Roscoe.

Friday’s game saw the Chargers defeat the Thunder 53-19. The Chargers were led by senior guard Nick Wittler, who had 17 points and five steals. Senior center Jett Lamb added 10 points. Quarter scores for Friday’s game were not provided to the Capital Journal.

The Thunder end the regular season with a 5-15 record, while the Chargers are 17-2. The Chargers are the top rated team in Region 2B, while the Thunder are the no. 8 rated team. The Chargers will next see action against the winner of Monday’s game between the Thunder and the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders on Tuesday night in Onida. Tip off for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

