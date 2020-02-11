Jett Lamb

Senior forward Jett Lamb drives the along the baseline during Friday's game against the Potter County Battlers in Gettysburg.

 Courtesy LaJena Gruis

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 10 was released on Monday evening. The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team was the only local team to receive votes.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team will play a pair of ranked teams this week. They played the fourth ranked Huron Tigers (10-3) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night. That game had yet to start as of the writing of this story. The Govs will play the fifth ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (9-5) in Sioux Falls on Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team will play the fourth ranked White River Tigers (13-2) in White River on Thursday. Games are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

