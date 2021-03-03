The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team took on the Lower Brule Sioux in Lower Brule in the Region 2B playoffs on Tuesday. The Sioux took care of business by defeating the Chargers 78-36.
The Sioux held a 17-6 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 45-12 at halftime, and 66-27 after three quarters. The Sioux put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Chargers 12-9 in the fourth quarter.
Junior Keshaume Thigh led the Sioux with 31 points. Thigh hit eight of the 16 three pointers that the Sioux were able to make. Senior forward Shane Grey Owl had 18 points.
Senior forward Rafe Wientjes led the Chargers with 13 points. Wientjes was the lone Chargers player in double figures in points.
The Chargers end the season with a 9-12 record. They will graduate three seniors in Rafe Wientjes, Caleb Chicoine and Garrett Petersen from this year’s team.
The Sioux (14-7, no. 2 in Region 2B) will host the no. 3 ranked Ipswich Tigers (15-6) in a Class B SoDak16 qualifier in Lower Brule on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Sioux have won eight straight games, including a 54-43 victory over the Tigers in Ipswich on Feb. 11.
