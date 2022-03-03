Chargers boys season ends

The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team played a pair of games in the Region 2B Tournament this week. They hosted the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders in Onida on Monday before taking on the rival Potter County Battlers in Gettysburg on Tuesday.
Monday’s game saw the Chargers defeat the Crusaders 78-28. Senior forward Dwight Kinney had a season-high 30 points, while junior guard Marshall Wittler added 12 points.
Tuesday’s game went almost the exact opposite of how Monday’s game went, as the Battlers defeated the Chargers 72-26. The Battlers led 21-11 after the first quarter, 47-18 at halftime and 61-20 after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on the win by outscoring the Chargers 11-6 in the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Grant Luikens led the Chargers with 26 points. Senior guard Cooper Logan had 21 points, while senior guard Drake Bassett had 10 points.
Junior guard Landon Hepker led the Chargers with 10 points. Kinney was second with six points. The Chargers end their season with a 10-12 record. Seniors graduating from the team are Dwight Kinney, Jordan Schall and Jesse Schall.
The Battlers (20-1) will play the Faulkton Area Trojans (16-5) in Gettysburg on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Battlers defeated the Trojans 70-58 in Faulkton on Feb. 10.
