The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team played a pair of games this past weekend. They faced the Wall Eagles in Wall on Friday before taking on the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers in Onida on Saturday afternoon.
Friday’s game saw the Chargers gradually increase their lead as the game went on. They jumped out to a 17-14 lead going into the first quarter break. The Chargers extended that lead to 33-21 at halftime and 48-30 after three quarters. The Chargers closed out the game by outscoring the Eagles 12-10 in the fourth quarter to ensure a 60-40 victory.
The Chargers were led by senior guard Grant Johnson, who had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Nick Wittler had 19 points, while senior center Jett Lamb had 12 points and 14 rebounds. The Eagles were led by senior forward Kole Gallino, who had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Junior guard Bridger Amiotte chipped in 13 points.
Saturday’s game wasn’t as easy as the previous day’s game for the Chargers. The visiting Tigers held a 12-9 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 26-21 at halftime and 40-31 after three quarters. The Chargers would not be denied on Saturday. They stormed back to outscore the Tigers 23-13 in the fourth quarter. The Chargers clinched the 54-53 victory on a free throw by senior guard Nick Wittler with less than a second left.
The Chargers were led by Wittler, who had a game high 24 points. Lamb had 15 points and nine rebounds. The Tigers were led by senior forward Caden Halsey, who had 18 points. Bryston Goehring, Braden Goehring, Reese Cerney and Kregen Norder each added eight points.
The Chargers (3-1) will play a pair of home games in Onida this week. They will play the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (1-3) on Thursday night. Games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. Saturday will see them play the James Valley Christian Vikings (0-3), with games to start at 2 p.m. CT.
