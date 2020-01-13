The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team played a pair of home games in Onida this past weekend. They hosted the Highmore-Harrold Pirates on Thursday night, and the James Valley Christian Vikings on Saturday afternoon.
Thursday night’s game saw the visiting Pirates take a 10-8 lead into the first quarter break. The Chargers responded by winning the next three quarters. They allowed just six Pirates points in the second quarter, and took a 19-16 lead into halftime. They extended that lead to 38-29 going into the fourth quarter. The Chargers came away with a 57-42 victory.
Each team had one player in double figures in points. Senior guard Nick Wittler led the Chargers with a game high 33 points. The Pirates were led by sophomore forward Owen Frtzsche, who had 15 points.
Saturday’s game saw the Chargers defeated the winless Vikings 63-35. The Chargers had three players in double figures. They were led by Wittler, who had 18 points. Senior guard Grant Johnson added 15 points, while senior center Jett Lamb chipped in ten points.
The Chargers (5-1) have won five straight games since losing their season opening game on a buzzer beater in overtime to the Lyman Raiders. They will play two games this week. Thursday will see the Chargers play the win-less Miller Rustlers (0-6) in Onida. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. The Chargers will play the undefeated Viborg-Hurley Cougars (4-0) in the Parkston Classic on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.