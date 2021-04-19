The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes track and field teams each saw action on Saturday at the Battler Invitational at the Gettysburg Track Complex in Gettysburg on Saturday. Team scores were kept, and several local athletes placed highly in their events.
As a girls team, the Chargers tied for fourth place with the host Potter County Battlers after finishing with 64 team points. The Buffs place ninth with 35 team points. Wolsey-Wessington took home the girls title with 109 team points, while Mobridge-Pollock placed second with 105 team points.
The Chargers and Buffs boys teams tied for ninth place in the boys team standings after finishing with 36 team points. Mobridge-Pollock took home the boys title after finishing with 140.5 team points, while Ipswich placed second with 135 team points.
Stanley County senior Tracy Nielsen was the lone Buffs athlete to finish first in an event. He placed first in the boys discus throw with a throw of 135-06. Sully Buttes freshman Stevie Wittler placed first in the girls 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles.
Both the Chargers and Buffs will be busy this week. The Buffs are next scheduled to compete in the Big Dakota Conference Meet in Chamberlain on Tuesday. That meet is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT. The Chargers will host the Chargers Invitational in Onida on Thursday. That is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT. Both teams are scheduled to compete in the Pierre Legion Relays at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday. That meet is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT. The Buffs will end the busy week by competing in the Ipswich Tiger Relays in Ipswich on Saturday. That track meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
