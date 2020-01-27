The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers wrestling teams competed in the Winner Invitational in Winner on Saturday. 13 teams competed in the tournament.
As a team, the Buffs finished in 11th place with a team score of 46.5. Sunshine Bible Academy finished in 12th place with a score of 33.5, while Potter County finished in tenth place with a score of 50.0. The Chargers finished in 13th place with a team score of 7.0. Burke/Gregory won the Winner Invitational after getting a score of 206.0, which was seven points higher than Parker.
The Buffs had two out of a possible seven wrestlers place in their respective weight classes. Senior Reid Wieczorek placed third at 170 pounds, while junior Trey Frost placed third at 126 pounds.
The Chargers, who brought two wrestlers to the tournament, did not have any wrestlers place in their weight classes. Junior Kash Weishedel won a match after receiving a bye at 182 pounds. Freshman Chase Yellowhawk defeated Burke/Gregory freshman Mason Peck and Hot Springs freshman Abigail Spray by pinfall.
The Buffs (3-3) and the Chargers (0-2) will compete alongside the Potter County Battlers (1-4) at the Sully Buttes Triangular in Onida on Thursday. Action is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT. Both teams will end the week by competing in the Wagner Invitational in Wagner on Saturday. Action is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
