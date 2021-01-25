Trey Frost Tanner Frickson

Stanley County's Trey Frost looks to escape from the clutches of Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle's Tanner Frickson during the Stanley County Invitational at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Dec. 5. Frost placed second at 132 pounds at the Winner Invitational on Jan. 23.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers wrestling teams each saw action at the Winner Invitational in Winner on Saturday. A total of 12 teams saw action at the tournament.

The Buffs led the local area teams by placing ninth out of 12 teams with 36 team points. The Chargers finished in 11th place by earning six team points. The Philip Scotties won the Winner Invitational by finishing with 165 team points, which was three points better than the second place score of Winner.

Sully Buttes seventh grader Cateri Yellowhawk led all local competitors by placing first in the girls 135 pounds bracket. For the Buffs, sophomore Chase Hanson, senior Trey Frost, eighth grader Colton Brady and junior Trent Beintema each placed second in their respective weight classes.

Both the Chargers and Buffs are next scheduled to see action at the Potter County Quadrangular in Hoven on Thursday. Action is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT. Teams competing will be the Buffs, Chargers, Potter County and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree.

