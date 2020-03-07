The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team took on the Potter County Battlers in front of a packed house at the gym in Onida on Friday night. Friday’s game was a Region 2B qualifier for the Class B SoDak16.
The Chargers jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the first quarter. The Battlers responded by outscoring the Chargers 16-11 in the second quarter, which cut the Chargers lead to three at halftime. The Battlers kept up their momentum by again outscoring the Chargers to take a 42-41 lead after the third quarter. The Chargers would not be denied. They outscored the Battlers 18-10 in the fourth quarter to clinch a 59-52 victory.
The Battlers were led by sophomore forward Grant Liukens and junior center Dylan Drew, who each had 15 points. Junior center Kayden Ahlemeier had seven points.
The Chargers had only three players in the scoring column. They were led by senior guard Nick Wittler, who had a game high 40 points. Senior guard Grant Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds, while senior center Jett Lamb had six points and nine rebounds.
Both teams had 11 turnovers in the contest. The Chargers outrebounded the Battlers 26-18.
The Battlers end the season with a 12-10 record. The Chargers improve their record to 19-2. They will enter the Class B SoDak 16 as the no. 7 seed. They will face a fellow Region 2B foe in the tenth ranked Herreid/Selby Wolverines on Tuesday night in Gettysburg. The Wolverines defeated the Chargers 53-46 in Selby on Feb. 11. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
