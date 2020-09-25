The Sully Buttes Chargers and Sunshine Bible Academy volleyball teams met up on Thursday night in Onida. The Chargers were able to win 3-1.

Set scores were 25-6, 25-11, 20-25 and 25-16. The third set victory for the Crusaders was their first set victory in a match against the Chargers since the 2013 playoffs. Senior Jill Hofer and freshman Stevie Wittler led the Chargers with eight kills each. Freshman Trichelle White had seven kills. The Chargers had 18 aces.

The Crusaders (1-6) will next see action against the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots (7-2) on Tuesday in Miller. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Chargers (3-4) will play the Colome Cowgirls (6-2) on Saturday in Colome. Matches are scheduled to start at noon.

