The Sully Buttes Chargers football team took on the Ipswich/Edmunds Central Tigers in Onida on Friday night.
The Chargers got on the board when senior quarterback Nick Wittler found senior tight end Grant Johnson for a 43 yard touchdown pass with about eight minutes to go in the first quarter. Wittler scored on a 15 yard run about three minutes later. He also threw a 12 yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Garrett Petersen to push the Chargers lead to 24-0.
Johnson scored a rushing touchdown four seconds into the second quarter. Wittler threw three touchdown passes to increase the Chargers lead to 52-0. The Tigers wouldn’t go away without a fight. Senior quarterback Ethan Gilbert connected with sophomore back Ty Kadlec from 33 yards out to put the Tigers on the board with five minutes to go in the second quarter. The Chargers put the game away with seven minutes to go in the third quarter when Wittler connected with junior offensive lineman Rafe Wientjes on a four yard touchdown pass. The Chargers won 58-8 via the mercy rule.
Wittler had 95 rushing yards and one touchdown on nine rushing attempts. He did most of his work through the air. Wittler connected on 13 of his 15 passing attempts for 280 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. Wittler threw touchdown passes to five different receivers, but it was Johnson that was his favorite target on the night. Johnson caught five balls for 169 yards and two touchdowns. The Charger defense did their job as they allowed just 119 total yards.
The Chargers finish the regular season with an 8-0 record. They are a top seed in the Class 9A Playoffs. The Chargers will host the New Underwood Tigers (6-2) in the first round of the Class 9A Playoffs in Onida. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Thursday. Teams are reseeded after the first round is over.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.