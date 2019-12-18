The Sully Buttes Chargers girls and boys basketball teams hosted the Lyman Raiders in a doubleheader in Onida on Tuesday night. Tuesday’s games were the second for the Chargers girls, first for Chargers boys, and third for both of the Raiders teams.
The girls were up first. The Chargers took a 13-9 lead into the first quarter. Both teams played evenly in the next two quarters, as the score was tied at halftime and going into the fourth quarter. The Raiders edged out the Chargers 12-10 in the fourth quarter to win 43-41.
The Chargers were led by senior guard Kendra Kleven, who had 15 points. Freshman guard Allyson Wittler had 11 points, while Lydia Hill had ten points off the bench.
The Raiders were led by senior guard Kacie Wagner, who had 14 points. Senior guard Kayt Garnos had 11 points.
The boys played in the nightcap. The Raiders got out to a 12-11 lead in the first quarter. The Chargers responded with a strong second quarter, outscoring the Raiders 20-7 to take a 31-19 lead into halftime. The Raiders started their comeback in the third quarter by narrowing the game to 47-40 going into the fourth quarter. They continued the comeback by sending the game into overtime tied 56-56. A bucket by senior guard Nick Wittler with 17 seconds left put the Chargers up 61-60. However, Tuesday night belonged to the Raiders. Sophomore forward Stockton McClanahan hit a game-winning bucket at the buzzer to clinch a 62-61 Raiders victory.
Wittler led the Chargers with a game high 38 points. Senior guard Grant Johnson added in 14 points. He was the only other Charger to score more than four points.
The Raiders were led by the Estes combination. Senior forward Brenden Estes had 13 points while sophomore center Toby Estes had 12 points. Junior center Jacob Schindler had 11 points while senior forward Kaden Choal had ten points.
Both Raiders teams are 3-0. The Chargers girls are 1-1, while the Chargers boys start the season 0-1. The Chargers teams will next see action against the Winner Warriors on Saturday in Onida. Both Warriors teams are 1-0. The Warrior girls are the defending Class A champions. Games in Onida are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.
