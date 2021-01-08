The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team played the Highmore-Harrold Pirates in Highmore on Thursday night. The Chargers came away with a 75-63 victory.
The Chargers jumped out to a 16-5 lead after the first quarter. The Pirates roared back to bring the game to 33-24 at halftime, and 48-42 after three quarters in favor of the Chargers. The Pirates could not complete the comeback. The Chargers outscored the Pirates 27-21 in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore forward Landon Hepker led the Chargers with 17 points. Sophomore guard Marshall Wittler and senior guard Garrett Petersen each had 16 points. Senior Remington Paynter led the Pirates with 20 points.
The Pirates (4-2) will next see action against the Faulkton Area Trojans (2-2) on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Chargers (2-4) are next scheduled to play against the James Valley Christian Vikings (0-5) in Huron on Saturday. Games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.
