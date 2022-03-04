Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Sully Buttes Chargers played the Faith Longhorns in a Class B SoDak16 game in Mobridge on Thursday. The Longhorns won 47-44.

The Longhorns led 12-11 after the first quarter. The Chargers responded to take a 27-22 lead at halftime. The Longhorns outscored the Chargers 9-6 in the third quarter to bring the game to 33-31. Faith senior guard Kaycee Groves hit a go-ahead shot for the Longhorns with 26 seconds left. The Chargers had three shots at the win, including two shots at the rim, but they could not get the shots to fall.

Senior guard Cassidy Scheulke led the Longhorns with 19 points. Freshman forward TyAnn Mortensen and senior guard Kaycee Groves each had 10 points.

Sophomore guard Stevie Wittler led the Chargers with 19 points. Junior guard Allyson Wittler had 14 points, while junior center Lydia Hill had 10 points.

The Chargers end their season with an 18-5 record. Tailynn Bradford is the lone senior for the Chargers. She played hard all game long, including a key defensive stop late in the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns (18-5) are the no. 6 seed in Class B. They will play the no. 3 seed Wall Eagles (21-2) in the Class B State Girls Basketball Tournament at the Watertown Civic Arena in Watertown. Tip-off on Thursday is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CT.

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Tags

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

Load comments