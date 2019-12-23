The Sully Buttes Chargers boys and girls varsity basketball teams faced the Winner Warriors in a doubleheader in Onida on Saturday.
The Warriors girls, who are the defending Class A champions, took it to the Chargers. They outscored the Chargers 19-15 in the first quarter, and extended that lead to 50-20 by halftime. The Warriors kept up that momentum in the third quarter by extending the lead to 65-24, which caused the clock to run continuously. The Chargers outscored the Warriors in the fourth quarter, but the game was already decided. The Warriors won 68-36.
The Warriors were led by the duo of junior guard Kalla Bertram and sophomore guard Bella Swedlund, who each scored 20 points. Senior forward Morgan Hammerbeck added 16 points. The Chargers were led by senior guard Kendra Kleven, who scored 19 points.
The boys game went quite differently. The Chargers led 13-8 after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 23-17 at halftime. They kept up that momentum in the third by extending their lead to 41-27 going into the final stanza. The Warriors attempted a comeback, but it fell just short. The Chargers ended up with a 45-39 victory.
The Warriors were led by senior guard Joren Bruun, who had 18 points. Junior guard Brady Fritz added 14 points. The Chargers were led by senior guard Nick Wittler, who had a game high 26 points.
The Charger girls are 1-2, while the Charger boys are 1-1. They will next see action next Monday against the Viborg-Hurley Cougars in the Parkston Classic. The girls game against the Cougars (3-1) is scheduled to start at noon, while the boys game against the Cougars (2-1) is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT. The Cougars boys competed in the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament alongside the Chargers last season, but the two teams did not compete against each other.
