The Sully Buttes Chargers girls varsity basketball team played a pair of games against the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots and Warner Monarchs this past weekend. Both games were on the road.
Poor free-throw shooting for the Chargers played a part in their game against the Patriots, who came away with a 49-39 victory. The Chargers made 12 of their 26 free throw attempts. They were led by senior guard Kendra Kleven, who had 12 points. Junior forward Jill Hofer had 11 points.
Saturday saw the Chargers score more points in the first quarter than the Monarchs scored in the first half. They led 15-8 after the first quarter, and 33-10 at halftime. The Chargers came away with a 48-18 victory. Kleven and sophomore guard Tailynn Bradford each had 12 points.
The Chargers (6-6) will play a pair of games this week. They will host the Jones County Lady Coyotes (5-6) on Tuesday in Onida. The Chargers will head to Gettysburg to play the Potter County Battlers (8-6) on Thursday. Games on both days are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.
