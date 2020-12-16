The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team played the Lyman Raiders at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Tuesday night. The Chargers came away with a 52-30 victory.
The Chargers held a 14-4 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 33-15 at halftime. The Chargers kept up that momentum in the second half by extending their lead to 42-22 after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Raiders 10-8 in the final quarter.
The Chargers were led by freshman guard Stevie Wittler, who had a game-high 20 points. Sophomore guard Allyson Wittler had 11 points, while senior forward Jill Hofer had eight points. The Chargers made nine of 10 free throw attempts. They had just 11 turnovers.
The Raiders were led by freshman guard Skyler Volmer, who had 12 points. Volmer was the lone double figure scorer for the Raiders. Sophomore guard Raelee Middletent was the next biggest scorer with nine points. No other Raiders player had more than four points. The Raiders made six of 12 free throw attempts. They had 21 turnovers in the loss.
The Raiders (1-2) will next see action against the Rapid City Christian Comets (1-1) on Friday in Rapid City. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT. The Chargers (2-1) will next see action against the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers (2-0) on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. CT. Tuesday’s game will be the first game with Susie Rilling as head coach, as head coach Mark Senftner will take a leave of absence due to a brain tumor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.