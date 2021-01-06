Allyson Wittler

Sully Buttes sophomore guard Allyson Wittler looks for an open teammate during a game against Aberdeen Roncalli on Dec. 21. Wittler had nine points against the Philip Scotties on Jan. 5. 

 LaJena Gruis

The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team took to the road on Tuesday night for a battle with the Philip Scotties in Philip. The Chargers came away with a 42-33 victory.

The Scotties jumped out to an 11-10 lead after the first quarter. The Chargers responded by taking a 25-20 halftime lead that they would not relinquish. They extended their lead to 38-24 after three quarters. The Scotties outscored the Chargers 9-4 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to earn the win.

Freshman guard Stevie Wittler led the Chargers and all scorers with 15 points. Sophomore guard Calleigh Chicoine added 10 points, while sophomore guard Allyson Wittler had nine points.

Junior forward Copper Lurz led the Scotties with 14 points. She was the lone Scotties player to get double digit points.

The Scotties (2-3) will next see action against the New Underwood Tigers (4-1) in Philip on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. MT. The Chargers (4-3) are scheduled to play the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (6-0) in Onida on Friday. Games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

