Junior forward Jill Hofer puts up a shot against the James Valley Christian Lady Vikings in Saturday’s game in Onida.

 Courtesy LaJena Gruis

The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team played a pair of games this past weekend. They played against the Highmore-Harrold Pirates in Harrold on Friday night, and the James Valley Christian Lady Vikings on Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s game saw the home team Pirates win 52-46 thanks to an influx of threes. Sophomore guard Courtney Moser knocked down four of the Pirates eight made three point shots for a total 12 points. The Pirates were led by sophomore forward Grace Knox, who had 15 points. Sophomore forward Letha Jessen chipped in ten points. The Chargers were led by senior guard Kendra Kleven, who kept up her team leading scoring trend by dropping 17 points. Freshman guard Allyson Wittler had 13 points.

Saturday’s game saw the Chargers defeat the Lady Vikings 49-31. The Chargers were led by Kleven, who had 20 points. Junior forward Jill Hofer had her best game of the season by scoring 16 points. No stats for the Lady Vikings could be found.

The Chargers (3-3) will play a pair of games this weekend. Kadye Fernholz, VonnaGail Schlecter and the powerful Miller Rustlers (4-1) will come to Onida on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. The Chargers will play the Viborg-Hurley Cougars (5-3) on Saturday in the Parkston Classic. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.

