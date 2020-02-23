The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team saw their 2019-20 regular season come to an end this past weekend. They hosted the Faulkton Area Trojans in Onida on Thursday night. The Chargers played the Potter County Lady Battlers in Gettysburg on Friday in a game that was rescheduled from earlier in the season.
Thursday’s game saw the Trojans get out a slim 12-10 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 33-19 at halftime. The Chargers responded by outscoring the Trojans in the second half. They outscored the Trojans 17-13 in the third quarter, and 12-10 in the fourth quarter. That wasn’t enough to win the game, as the Trojans came away with a 56-48 victory.
The Trojans were led by junior forward Peyton Melius, who had 15 points. Senior guard Morgan Melius added 13 points, while sophomore guard Isabel Aesoph had nine points.
The Chargers were led by freshman forward Lydia Hill, who had 13 points. Senior guard Kendra Kleven had 12 points, while sophomore guard Tailynn Bradford had eight points.
Thursday’s game was Senior Night for the Chargers. Seniors honored were Kendra Kleven and Gabby McQuirk.
Friday’s game saw the Chargers jump out to a 12-7 lead. The Lady Battlers responded to tie the game at 23-23 at halftime. They took a 40-38 lead after three quarters. The Chargers would not be denied on Friday night. They outscored the Lady Battlers 20-7 in the fourth quarter to ensure a 58-47 victory.
The Lady Battlers were led by senior forward Jenna Robbennolt, who had 14 points. Sophomore guard Kirstie Lake and freshman guard Tyler Simon each had eight points.
The Chargers were led by junior forward Jill Hofer, who had a game high 18 points. Senior guard Kendra Kleven had 15 points, while freshman guard Allyson Wittler added 14 points.
The Chargers end their regular season with a 10-9 record. As the fifth ranked team in Region 2B, they will head on the road to play the Lower Brule Lady Sioux (12-8, no. 4 in Region 2B) in the Region 2B playoffs on Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
