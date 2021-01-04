The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team faced the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers in Mobridge on Saturday. The Tigers ended up with a 45-40 victory.
The Chargers jumped out to a 15-12 lead in the first quarter. The Tigers outscored the Chargers 9-8 in the second quarter, but the Chargers remained with a 23-21 halftime lead. The second half was where the game was won. The Tigers jumped out to a 30-32 lead after three quarters. They ended up with the victory after outscoring the Chargers 13-10 in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Stevie Wittler led the Chargers with 15 points. Sophomore guard Allyson Wittler added eight points. The Tigers were led by junior forward Landyn Henderson, who had 11 points.
The Tigers (2-3) will next see action against the Miller Rustlers (3-1) in Miller on Thursday. The Chargers (3-3) will play the Philip Scotties (2-1) in Philip on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 5 p.m. MT.
