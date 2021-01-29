Lydia Hill

Sully Buttes sophomore center Lydia Hill, seen here shooting a free throw against Stanley County on Jan. 21, had 13 points against the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots on Jan. 28.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team faced the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots in Onida on Thursday night. The Patriots came away with a 43-40 victory.

The Patriots led 29-25 at halftime. The Chargers kept the game close. With little time left, the Chargers traveled on a last second three attempt to put the final touches on their loss.

Free throws were a crucial part of the Patriots victory. They made 17 of 26 free throw attempts, while the Chargers made just three of nine attempts.

Sophomore Lydia Hill led the Chargers with 13 points, while freshman guard Stevie Wittler had 12 points. Senior center Ashley Masat led the Patriots with 15 points.

The Patriots (6-5) will next see action against the Faulkton Area Trojans (6-7) in Tulare on Saturday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 1 p.m. CT. The Chargers (6-7) will play the Warner Monarchs (8-3) on Saturday in Onida. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 2 p.m. CT.

