The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team kicked off 2020 by playing the Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers in Onida on Saturday. Both teams were playing their first games in two weeks.
The Chargers jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 32-11 at halftime by outscoring the Lady Tigers 19-7 in the second quarter. The Lady Tigers responded in the third quarter by outscoring the Chargers 14-6, but it was too late. The Chargers got the buckets they needed in the fourth quarter to secure a 55-38 victory.
The Chargers had three players score in the double figures. They were led by senior guard Kendra Kleven, who had 17 points. Eighth grade guard Stevie Wittler had 15 points, while freshman guard Allyson Wittler had 11 points. The Lady Tigers were led by senior forward Tyrel Thompson’s 12 points. No other Lady Tigers player had more than six points.
The Chargers improve to 2-2, while the Lady Tigers fall to 2-3. The Chargers will see action twice this coming weekend. They will head to Highmore on Friday to play the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (3-2). Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT. Saturday will see the Chargers host the James Valley Christian Lady Vikings (1-4) in Onida. Games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.
