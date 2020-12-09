Stevie Wittler

Eighth grade guard Stevie Wittler gets fouled on a drive against the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders during a game in last season. Wittler, now a freshman, had 14 points against the Ipswich Tigers on Tuesday night.

The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team held the lead in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t quite hold on in a 52-47 loss to the Ipswich Tigers at the gym in Onida on Tuesday night.

The Tigers jumped out to a 14-10 lead at the first quarter break. They extended their lead to 31-26 at halftime, and 44-37 after three quarters. The Chargers roared back to take a 45-44 lead with a little over three minutes to go in regulation. However, it was not meant to be. The Tigers went on an 8-2 run to close the game out.

The Chargers were led by sophomore center Lydia Hill, who had 17 points. Freshman guard Stevie Wittler added 14 points. The Chargers couldn’t get it done from the charity stripe, as they made just two of eight free throw attempts.

The Tigers were led by senior guard Halle Heinz, who had a game high 23 points. Heinz also made all six of her free throw attempts, while the Tigers as a team made eight of nine free throws. Sophomore guard Katie Bierman added 12 points.

The Chargers open the season with an 0-1 record. They will next see action against the North Central Thunder (0-0) in Bowdle on Friday. Games are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Chargers had won eight straight games against the Thunder, including a 56-37 victory in Onida last season. The Thunder last defeated the Chargers on Dec. 19, 2011.

