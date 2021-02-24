The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team took on the Faulkton Area Trojans in Faulkton in the Region 2B playoffs on Tuesday night. The Trojans came away with a 56-47 win.
The Trojans led 23-18 at halftime. The Chargers responded by outscoring the Trojans 18-14 in the third quarter, but that was as close as the Chargers would get. The Trojans put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Chargers 19-11 in the fourth quarter.
Junior guard Isabel Aesoph led the Trojans with 22 points. Senior forward Peyton Melius had 10 points, including a buzzer-beating shot at the end of the third quarter to give the Trojans the lead.
Freshman guard Stevie Wittler led the Chargers with 16 points, while sophomore center Lydia Hill had 12 points.
The Chargers end their season with a 10-11 record. They will graduate one senior from the roster in Jill Hofer. The Trojans (14-7) will face the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (15-5) in Highmore on Thursday in a Class B SoDak16 qualifier. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Pirates defeated the North Central Thunder 59-23 on Tuesday. They also won the previous matchup with Trojans by a 40-39 score on Dec. 21.
