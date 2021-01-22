Lions, Tigers and Trojans, oh my!!
The Sully Buttes Chargers wrestling team saw action at the Mobridge-Pollock Quadrangular in Mobridge on Thursday. The Chargers competed against the Linton/HMB Lions, Mobridge-Pollock Tigers and the Faulkton Area Trojans.
The Lions defeated the Chargers 48-6, with all matches being decided either by pinfall or forfeit. Eighth grader Lucas Arcoren was the lone Chargers wrestler to win a match. He defeated Blake Odden by pinfall in 55 seconds.
The Tigers defeated the Chargers 30-22. The Chargers won two matches by forfeit. Arcoren kept up his momentum by defeating Wyatt Wientjes by pinfall. On the girls side, Cateri Yellowhawk defeated Xandrea Bears Heart by major decision, 13-4.
The Trojans defeated the Chargers 33-12. Arcoren clinched his third straight victory after defeating Lincoln Dikoff by pinfall. Chase Yellowhawk won his 145 pound match by forfeit.
The Chargers are next scheduled to compete in the Winner Invitational on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.