The Sully Buttes Chargers football team got their first win of the season on Friday night. They defeated the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots 44-22 in Onida.
The Chargers scored on their first four possessions. They got two touchdown runs from junior running back Jordan Schall, and one touchdown each from sophomore quarterback Landon Hepker and sophomore running back Thomas Farries. The lone Patriots touchdown in the first half came on an 84 yard kickoff return by junior tight end Kyle Hamilton. The Chargers took a 32-6 lead into halftime.
The Patriots responded in the second half when senior quarterback Cullen McNeil connected with sophomore tailback Landon Puffer on a 62 yard touchdown on the Patriots first play from scrimmage. The Chargers responded about six minutes later with a nine yard touchdown run by senior running back Blaine Hill. Schall scored his third touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter. About five minutes later, the Patriots scored the final points of the game when Puffer connected with sophomore running back Cole Schroeder on a short touchdown catch.
The Chargers dominated the Patriots in most facets of the game. They had 268 total yards, while the Patriots had 119 total yards. The Chargers’ defense held the Patriots to negative five rushing yards. They also held the time of possession advantage. The Chargers held the ball for over 32 minutes, while the Patriots had about 15 minutes of possession.
The Chargers had 270 rushing yards on a balance running attack. They were led by Hill, who had 89 rushing yards. Schall had 78 rushing yards, while Farries had 66 rushing yards.
The Patriots (1-4) will next see action against the Colome Cowboys (1-4) in Hitchcock on Friday night. The Chargers (1-4) will next see action against the North Border Titans (1-4) in Onida. Friday’s game will also be Homecoming Night for the Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.