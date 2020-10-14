The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers volleyball teams competed in a volleyball match at the gym in Onida on Tuesday. The Chargers swept the Lady Buffs, 3-0. Set scores for Tuesday’s match was 25-15, 25-16 and 25-22.
The Lady Buffs were led by sophomore Kori Gabriel, who had four kills and an ace. Juniors Shaylee Tople and Carlie O’Conner each had three kills.
The Chargers had a balanced attack. They were led by freshman Stevie Wittler, who had five kills and three aces. Sophomore outside hitter Allyson Wittler had four kills.
The Chargers improve to 4-7, while the Lady Buffs fall to 2-11. Tuesday’s loss was the fifth straight loss for the Lady Buffs. The Chargers will next see action against the Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers (15-4) in Mobridge on Thursday. Matches are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs will next see action on Thursday against the Dupree Tigers (3-13) at Parkview Gymnasium in Pierre. Matches are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT.
