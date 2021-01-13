Rafe Wientjes

Sully Buttes senior Rafe Wientjes, seen here battling for a lose ball against Aberdeen Roncalli, had a game high 17 points against the Ipswich Tigers on Jan. 12.

 Courtesy LaJena Gruis

The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team took to the road to face the Ipswich Tigers on Tuesday. The Tigers came away with a 56-53 victory.

The Tigers jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter. The Chargers outscored the Tigers 18-11 in the second quarter, but the Tigers held a 30-26 halftime lead. The Tigers once again outscored the Chargers in a quarter, as they took a 43-33 lead into the fourth quarter. Despite eventually losing, the Chargers outscored the Tigers 20-13 in the fourth quarter.

Senior forward Rafe Wientjes led the Chargers with 17 points. Sophomore guard Marshall Wittler added 13 points. Senior forward Josh McQuarie led the Tigers with 16 points, with 15 of those coming off of three point shots.

The Tigers (6-2) will next see action against the Groton Area Tigers (5-1) in Ipswich this coming Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. The Chargers (3-5) will face the Miller Rustlers (2-6) in Miller on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.

