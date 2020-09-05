The Sully Buttes Chargers and Potter County Battlers met up in a battle of winless football teams at the field in Onida on Friday night. The Battlers came away with a slim 26-24 victory.
Senior running back Blaine Hill scored the first points of the season for the Chargers about 90 seconds into the game when he ran the ball in from 69 yards out. The Battlers responded when Cooper Logan scored on a 47 yard touchdown catch with a second left. The conversion was no good, giving the Chargers an 8-6 lead at halftime.
Both teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter. The Battlers took the lead with less than five minutes to go in the fourth quarter when junior quarterback Grant Liukens scored on a 28 yard touchdown run. Sophomore quarterback Landon Hepker got his first and only completion of the game about a minute later, but it was a fruitful one, as senior wide receiver Garrett Peterson took it to the house from 34 yards out. Liukens connected with Drake Bassett on a 60 yard touchdown on the ensuing drive. The Battlers clinched the game when Liukens intercepted a Hepker pass with 30 seconds left.
The Battlers held a 328-316 edge in total yards. The Chargers got to Liukens throughout the game for seven sacks.
Hill led the Chargers with 149 rushing yards on 15 carries, while junior running back Jordan Schall had 115 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Liukens had 289 passing yards for the Battlers. Bassett had four catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper Logan had two catches for 81 yards and one touchdown.
The Battlers (1-2) will next face the Burke Cougars (0-2) on Friday. The Cougars had a bye week. The Chargers (0-3) have lost four straight for the first time since 2012, and three straight at home since 2004. They will play the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines (2-1) in Herreid on Friday. The Wolverines beat Waverly-South Shore 50-0 on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.