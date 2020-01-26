The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team competed against the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes in a match-up of Capital City area teams in Onida on Thursday night.
The Chargers raced out to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 27-14 at halftime. The Chargers came out firing in the third quarter. They took a 47-21 lead into the fourth quarter. The Lady Buffs saved their best quarter for last. They scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, but the Chargers came away with a 60-32 victory.
The Lady Buffs were led by the duo of senior center Karley Leafgreen and sophomore forward Jordyn Sosa, who each had eight points. Senior guard Kennedy Sommars added six points, while sophomore guard Taylee Stroup had five points.
The Chargers were led by senior guard Kendra Kleven, who had a game high 18 points. Freshman guard Allyson Wittler had 15 points, while eight grade guard Stevie Wittler had 10 points.
The Lady Buffs fell to 0-11 with the loss. They will play three games this week. The Lady Buffs will play the Gregory Lady Gorillas (4-7) in Gregory on Tuesday night. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m. CT. They will play the Crow Creek Lady Chieftains (11-0) in Stephan on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs will end the week against the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Lady Braves (7-4) at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.
The Chargers improved to 5-4 with the victory. They will also play three games this week. The Chargers will host the Philip Lady Scotties (6-5) in Onida on Monday. Games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. They will head to Tulare to take on the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots (8-3) on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. CT. Saturday will see the Chargers take on the Warner Monarchs (4-5) in Warner. Games will tip-off at 2 p.m. CT.
