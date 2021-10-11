The Sully Buttes Chargers football team hosted the Langford Area Lions in Onida on Friday. The Chargers won 22-8.
The Chargers lost junior quarterback Landon Hepker to a season ending injury, so junior running back Thomas Farries jumped into action. He ran the ball in from eight yards out, and he threw a two-point conversion pass to Marshall Wittler to put the Chargers on the board. The second quarter saw senior Jordan Schall ran the ball in from 26 yards. Farries connected with sophomore Logan Severson on a two-point conversion. Farries threw a touchdown to Marshall Wittler just before halftime to give the Chargers a 22-0 lead. The Lions would not be shutout. Quarterback Benjamin Gustafson scored from a yard out with about three minutes to go. Gustafson connected with Jackson Bahr on a two-point conversion to put the final points on the board.
Farries had 82 rushing yards and 109 passing yards. He connected on 11 of 18 passes. Schall had 79 rushing yards. The Chargers had 324 total yards, while the Lions had 174 total yards.
Friday was Senior Night for the Chargers. Seniors on the team are Jordan Schall, Dwight Kinney and Jesse Schall.
The Lions (1-6) are the no. 12 ranked team in Class 9B. They will face the Britton-Hecla Braves (1-5) at Hugh Schilling Field in Britton on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Braves are the no. 13 ranked team in Class 9A.
The Chargers (4-3) are the no. 9 ranked team in Class 9B. They will play the no. 3 ranked Potter County Battlers (6-2) in a rivalry game at the Gettysburg Sports Complex in Gettysburg on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
