The Sully Buttes Chargers hosted the North Border Titans in a Homecoming football game in Onida on Friday night. The Chargers came away with a 28-14 victory. The Chargers jumped on the Titans for two touchdowns in the first half. Both touchdowns came from passes by sophomore quarterback Landon Hepker to Homecoming Emperor Garrett Petersen. The Chargers held a 14-0 lead going into halftime. The Titans answered back in the third quarter when backup quarterback Mason Hinz, who took over after senior quarterback Isaac Sumption got injured in the first quarter, ran the ball into the endzone from one yard out. The Chargers responded with rushing touchdowns by senior running back Blaine Hill and junior running back Jordan Schall. The Titans got another rushing touchdown by Hinz, but that was as close as they would get. The Chargers were led by Hepker, who completed seven of his 13 passes for 157 passing yards and two touchdowns. Blaine Hill had 76 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Schall had 59 rushing yards and a score. Most of Schall’s rushing yards came in the second half. The Titans fall to 1-5, while the Chargers improve to 2-4. The Chargers will next compete against the Faulkton Area Trojans (2-3) on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Chargers defeated the Trojans 48-0 last season.
