The Sully Buttes Chargers played the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines in a Class B SoDak16 game in Gettysburg on Tuesday night. They had revenge on their mind, as the Wolverines defeated the Chargers last month.
The Chargers jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 34-10 at halftime. The Chargers kept that momentum up in the second half, as they outscored the Wolverines 24-13. The Chargers ended up with a 58-23 victory.
The Chargers were led by senior guard Nick Wittler, who had 20 points. Senior center Jett Lamb added 15 points. Junior forward Rafe Wientjes and sophomore forward Jesse Schall added eight and six points, respectively.
The Wolverines fall to 18-5 with the loss, while the Chargers improve to 20-2. The Chargers will play Viborg-Hurley Cougars in the first round of next weekend’s Class B State Tournament at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.
The Chargers were supposed to play the Cougars earlier this season, but that was cancelled twice due to the weather. That game will start at 7:45 p.m. CT next Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.