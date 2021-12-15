The Sully Buttes Chargers hosted the Lyman Raiders in a boys and girls doubleheader in Onida on Tuesday.
The girls varsity game saw the Chargers win 61-40. The Chargers led 17-8 after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 35-23 at halftime, and 50-37 after three quarters. The Chargers put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Raiders 11-3 in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Skyler Volmer led the Raiders with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Eighth grade center Mak Scott had 12 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists. Senior guard Ellie Erikson added eight points and five rebounds.
Junior center Lydia Hill led the Chargers with 17 points. Senior guard Tailynn Bradford had a season high 15 points.
The boys varsity game saw the Raiders win 67-33. The Raiders led 20-5 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 36-15 at halftime, and 54-23 after three quarters. The Raiders put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Chargers 13-10 in the fourth quarter.
Senior center Toby Estes led the Raiders with 23 points. Senior forward Stockton McClanahan had 16 points, while senior forward Colton Collins had 15 points.
Junior guard Marshall Wittler led the Chargers with 10 points. He was the lone Chargers player to score in double figures.
The Chargers girls (3-0) will next see action against the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines (1-0) in Selby on Friday. Starting time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The Chargers boys (0-1) will play the Winner Warriors (2-0) in Onida on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. CT.
The Raiders girls (0-2) and Raiders boys (1-0) will next see action against the Bennett County Warriors girls (1-1) and boys (0-0) in Martin on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.
