Jack Darling
Senior forward Jack Darling looks to pass the ball over Miller’s Kaden Danburg during a game in Onida.

 Courtesy LaJena Gruis

This week’s South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll was released on Monday. The Sully Buttes Chargers are receiving votes in the Class B Boys poll.

The Sully Buttes Chargers boys team is receiving votes in the Class B poll. They have been ranked higher in previous SD Prep Media Basketball Polls.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls play the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders on Friday night. Varsity action is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. CT. The Rough Riders are the fifth ranked team in the Class AA poll.

The Stanley County Buffaloes basketball teams played against the Crow Creek Chieftains on Thursday. The Chieftains boys are receiving votes, while the Chieftains girls are ranked no. 4 in the Class A poll.

